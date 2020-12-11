HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, December 11, 2020

Bloggytown

Uber asks DeSantis to prioritize COVID vaccine for Florida drivers

Posted By on Fri, Dec 11, 2020 at 6:21 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UBER/FACEBOOK
Saying drivers and delivery people have been a “lifeline to their communities,” Uber’s chief executive officer on Thursday asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to prioritize the COVID-19 vaccine for the online platform’s workers.

“Over the last nine months, these workers have been a lifeline to their communities. They have transported healthcare workers to hospitals, delivered food to people socially distancing at home, and helped local restaurants stay in business,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in a letter to DeSantis.



“And while earlier this year Uber committed to funding 10 million free rides and deliveries for healthcare workers, seniors, and people in need, it was ultimately drivers and delivery people who made it happen. As you finalize your state-level allocation and distribution plans, I encourage you to recognize the essential nature of their work. I want to ensure these individuals can receive immunizations quickly, easily and for free, and I offer Uber’s assistance to you in making that a reality.”

During a White House event Tuesday, DeSantis outlined a plan for distributing vaccines, including vaccinating seniors in nursing homes before the end of December and quickly getting vaccines into the hands of “high-contact” front line health-care workers in five urban areas.

In the letter, Khosrowshahi said Uber can use its technology to disseminate information about vaccinations and help with driving people to get vaccinated.

“We also believe that we can use our technology to remove transportation barriers faced by individuals who will need to travel to their vaccination appointments, especially those in higher-risk groups and in communities of color, which have borne the disproportionate brunt of this pandemic,” the letter said. “This is particularly critical given the importance of ensuring people who receive a first round of the vaccine return for their second and final shot.”


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps. 

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida AG Ashley Moody just lumped us in with the Texas lawsuit challenging the election results Read More

  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis goes to D.C. to offer extremely vague Florida COVID vaccine plan Read More

  3. Orlando Meats will close the doors to their current location on Christmas, before reopening in Winter Park next year Read More

  4. Florida’s first snow park, Snowcat Ridge, was just closed for permit violations Read More

  5. Salty Donut to open Audubon Park location Dec. 18, but launches online donut giveaway a week early Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 9, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation