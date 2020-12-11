HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, December 11, 2020

Orlando's Hawkers unveils new holiday cocktail menu for December

Posted By on Fri, Dec 11, 2020 at 11:18 AM

click to enlarge Christmas in Singapour - PHOTO COURTESY HAWKERS
  • Photo courtesy Hawkers
  • Christmas in Singapour
Asian street-food resto Hawkers has gotten into the holiday spirit with holiday-themed spirits, unveiling a new seasonal cocktail menu that no doubt will have your nose red and you feeling holly-jolly after a few sips.

The quartet of Christmassy beverages veer into craft-cocktail territory, with creative presentation — the Christmas in Singapour is served in a tree ornament, while Santa's Nightcap is served with gingersnap cookies and a crushed cookie rim.



Whether you've been naughty or nice you can avail yourself of drinks like the Get Toasted (coconut rum, Vietnamese coffee liqueur, Irish cream, toasted marshmallows, Pirouline cookie), Santa's Nighcap (spiced rum, five-spice simple, amaretto, evaporated milk, coconut), Christmas in Singapour (gin, rosemary simple, fresh cranberry, pomegranate and lime juice), and the Hotty Toddy Christmas (rye whiskey, chai black tea, saké, five-spice simple, lemon juice, cinnamon sticks).

These themed cocktails are available now at all Hawker's locations until Dec. 31.
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY HAWKES
  • Photo courtesy Hawkes

_
Social Media

