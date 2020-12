Orlando's Hawkers unveils new holiday cocktail menu for December

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Hawkers

Christmas in Singapour

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Hawkes

Asian street-food resto Hawkers has gotten into the holiday spirit with holiday-themed, unveiling a new seasonal cocktail menu that no doubt will have your nose red and you feeling holly-jolly after a few sips.The quartet of Christmassy beverages veer into craft-cocktail territory, with creative presentation — the Christmas in Singapour is served in a tree ornament, while Santa's Nightcap is served with gingersnap cookies and a crushed cookie rim.Whether you've been naughty or nice you can avail yourself of drinks like the(coconut rum, Vietnamese coffee liqueur, Irish cream, toasted marshmallows, Pirouline cookie),(spiced rum, five-spice simple, amaretto, evaporated milk, coconut),(gin, rosemary simple, fresh cranberry, pomegranate and lime juice), and the(rye whiskey, chai black tea, saké, five-spice simple, lemon juice, cinnamon sticks).These themed cocktails are available now at all Hawker's locations until Dec. 31.