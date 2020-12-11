HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, December 11, 2020

Local performers rally for Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief with holiday benefit show on Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Dec 11, 2020 at 1:51 PM

click image Carol Stein - PHOTO COURTESY CAROL STEIN
  • Photo courtesy Carol Stein
  • Carol Stein
While the government at large has been a dud about helping artists crushed by the pandemic, the homegrown Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief (GOPAR) formed over the summer to help provide local, on-the-ground and immediate aid to our sizable community of performers.
VIA GOPAR TWITTER
  • via GOPAR Twitter
To help them in their noble and needed mission, the Christmas Box Social is a downtown holiday benefit concert — organized by artists for artists — whose proceeds will go directly to GOPAR. It happens downtown on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. on Mad Cow Theatre's "Holiday on Church Street" stage. 

The lineup features Andrea Halperin, Lea Marinelli, Melissa Minyard, DaVonda Simmons, David Almeida, Preston Ellis, Nathan Meyer, Zach Nadolski, Ray Christianna, Paolo Tursi and the irrepressible Carol Stein, who gave us holiday delight several years ago at Timucua.
click to enlarge christmas_box_social_flyer.jpg
The distanced, outdoor show is a pay-what-you-can event with restricted capacity. You're allowed to bring your own snacks so please give a little more. Just make reservations via email to christmasboxsocial@gmail.com.



Or, if you're still not comfortable venturing out unnecessarily, you can watch it on Facebook Live and donate from the safety and comfort of home. Take in some holiday cheer and make a difference.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

