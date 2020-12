Local performers rally for Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief with holiday benefit show on Sunday

click image Photo courtesy Carol Stein

While the government at large has been a dud about helping artists crushed by the pandemic, the homegrown Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief (GOPAR) formed over the summer to help provide local, on-the-ground and immediate aid to our sizable community of performers.To help them in their noble and needed mission, theis a downtown holiday benefit concert — organized by artists for artists — whose proceeds will go directly to GOPAR. It happens downtown on Sunday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m. on Mad Cow Theatre's "Holiday on Church Street" stage.The lineup featuresand the irrepressiblewho gave us holiday delight several years ago at Timucua. The distanced, outdoor show is a pay-what-you-can event with restricted capacity. You're allowed to bring your own snacks so please give a little more. Just make reservations via email toOr, if you're still not comfortable venturing out unnecessarily, you can watch it on Facebook Live and donate from the safety and comfort of home. Take in some holiday cheer and make a difference.