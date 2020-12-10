Thursday, December 10, 2020
Orlando punks Grave Return release first new record in three years on Friday
Posted
By Bao Le-Huu
on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 10:41 AM
click to enlarge
Orlando’s Grave Return,
a band whose bloodline runs rich with homegrown punk royalty, have never been accused of being prolific.
Their last record came out in 2017, the same year I saw them play a charging set opening up for the legendary Damned.
That’s why the release of their first new music in three years
this week is pretty momentous.
click to enlarge
On Friday, Dec. 11, Grave Return will drop driving new EP Victory Or …
on Ashtray Monument,
the Tampa record label that’s also a lovingly dedicated archivist of historical Florida rock music.
Digital purchase includes a bonus track and vinyl edition
is super limited to a precious 35 lathe cut copies,
so maybe pounce on those with haste.
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: grave return, orlando punk, ashtray monument, this little underground, the heard, orlando music news, orlando music, bao le-huu, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.