Orlando public television station WUCF to air 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' this weekend

click image Phtoo courtesy PBS

Put your mind at ease, perennial holiday tv chestnutwill be airing this weekend on broadcast tv … courtesy our local public television station.PBS affiliate WUCF will air the 1965 cartoon classic at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, as part of a partnership between PBS and Apple.When AppleTV+ acquired the rights to the Charlie Brown holiday specials earlier this year and announced plans to move these shows off network television, a bit of an online furore ensued. As a compromise , PBS and PBS Kids became the home of Charlie Brown, for one night in December.This is a one-time showing on Dec. 13 , so be ready. Other than that it's all Apple TV+, YouTube rips or mashups of the Peanuts gang bopping to metal