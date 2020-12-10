Thursday, December 10, 2020
Orlando public television station WUCF to air 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' this weekend
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 12:58 PM
Put your mind at ease, perennial holiday tv chestnut A Charlie Brown Christmas
will be airing this weekend on broadcast tv … courtesy our local public television
station.
PBS affiliate WUCF will air the 1965 cartoon classic at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, as part of a partnership between PBS and Apple.
When AppleTV+ acquired the rights to the Charlie Brown holiday specials earlier this year and announced plans to move these shows off network television, a bit of an online furore ensued. As a compromise
, PBS and PBS Kids became the home of Charlie Brown, for one night in December.
This is a one-time showing on Dec. 13
, so be ready. Other than that it's all Apple TV+, YouTube rips or mashups of the Peanuts gang bopping to metal
.
