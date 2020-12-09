Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Winter Park's Blue Bamboo Center broadcasts a Chris Cortez and friends performance for free online Friday
Posted
By Bao Le-Huu
on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 12:24 PM
-
Photo by Bao Le-Huu
-
Chris Cortez
From jazz and beyond, the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts
is host to a diverse parade of talent. But there's nothing that quite captures the heart of this special place than when venue honcho and accomplished jazz guitarist Chris Cortez
comes out from behind the scenes to take the limelight himself.
On Friday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m., the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts
will broadcast a fresh edition of Cortez's cozy and intimate performances online on their YouTube channel
for free.
Cortez will be accompanied on the night
by Ed Krout (piano), Chuck Archard (bass) and Paul Parker (drums).
Tune in, crack open a bottle and chill.
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com
_
