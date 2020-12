Universal Orlando adds additional days to new 'Holiday Tour' starting this weekend

click image Photo courtesy Universal Orlando/Facebook

click to enlarge

Universal Orlando is adding more days to the new " Universal's Holiday Tour ," starting it even earlier than announced due to ticket demand.Previously announced to run from Dec. 18-Jan. 3, 2021, the debuting tour will now begin a few days earlier, on Sunday, Dec. 13.Part of a reconfigured schedule of holiday activities with a pandemic in mind, Universal's Holiday Tour attempts to balance safety measures with an exclusive jaunt through seasonal goings-on at the theme park.The separately ticketed guided tour includes priority access to the (also new) "Universal’s Holiday Experience Featuring Macy’s Balloons," a walking encounter where you can get up close and personal to the gigantic Macy's Parade balloon. An appearance from Santa is promised. You'll also get a tour of the new Holiday Tribute store.After that there's a meet-and-greet and (distanced) face time with the Grinch at Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous in Seuss Landing. And finally, you can end the day with “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” projection show at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.You even get a "themed gift" at the end of the day. Tickets are available now , and pricing for the tour starts at $59.99. Advance reservations are required.Be warned, though, somehow there's already a (time-traveling?) "Mediocre" review on the Tour's launch page . The hot chocolate was