Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Orlando Americana star Hannah Harber makes two-night outdoor stand at Will's Pub this weekend
Posted
By Bao Le-Huu
on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 10:48 AM
-
Photo by Jen Cray
-
Hannah Harber
Whether it’s on her own
or with friends like she’s done at the Circle,
local Americana star Hannah Harber
is one of the city’s leading young voices and always brings the tasteful twang live.
This weekend, she takes over the Will’s Pub patio — aka Dirty Laundry
— for a two-night stand outdoors.
Friday's performance (Dec. 11) is an early one beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday's (Dec. 12) is later and begins at 10 p.m.
To keep socializing compartmentalized, ticketing continues to be sold by the table. As of this posting, the two-tops are sold out but three- and four-tops are still available for now.
If you're coming out, respect everyone's distance, for all our sakes.
-
Photo by Jen Cray
-
Hannah Harber
_
Tags: hannah harber, dirty laundry, will's pub, this little underground, the heard, orlando music news, orlando concerts, orlando shows, orlando music, bao le-huu, jen cray, Image
