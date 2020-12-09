HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020

Posted By on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 9:03 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7

Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

Possibly just days away from receiving the first Covid-19 vaccines, AdventHealth Orlando will be among the first to distribute them. — LINK



After looking back at the crazy year of 2020, it appears we love our dogs and we love to name them after a pandemic. — LINK

Have you marked your calendars? This weekend only, the Hello Kitty Café truck will be parked in Central Florida and here's where. — LINK

This is the perfect weather to get out and enjoy the new outdoor dining spaces offered by local favorites like, The Ravenous Pig and Lukes. —LINK

Magic 1077 brings you holiday tunes 24/7, but if you've been hungry for some live Christmas music, check out this weekend's Songs of the Season performance at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Center. It's all part of their Frontyard Festival series. — LINK


Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.



