Frontyard Fest and CFCArts present ‘Noel: The Carols of Christmas’ next week with local celeb narrators

CFCArts Orchestra performing outdoors at Halloween this year

CFCArts is getting in on some Frontyard Festival action next week withan evening of holiday song and stories with some special guest narrators.A handful of local celebs are set to take part in, giving a dramatic read of the story of Christmas: Jason Guy from WESH, Mayor Buddy Dyer, Commissioner Patty Sheehan, Rep. Anna Eskamani, Reverend Dr. Randolph Bracy Jr., Chad and Leslye from Magic 107.7-FM, and Jenny Castillo from RUMBA 100.3-FM.“We’re so honored and excited to have the participation of these highly respected community leaders,” said Joshua Vickery, executive director of CFCArts, in a press statement. “We will also have some surprise guests joining us in performance that night!”The music will come courtesy of the able hands and voices of members of the CFCArts Community Choir and Symphony Orchestra, and conductors Justin Muchoney and Vickery.All Frontyard Festival performances are outdoors in front of the Dr. Phillips Center in Downtown Orlando. Tickets are sold per socially distanced pod seating — each pod accommodates 2-5 people.'Noel: The Carols of Christmas' takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15. Tickets are still available for purchase online