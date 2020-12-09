Florida is near the top in the U.S. in rate of COVID-related workers’ comp medical claims

A new report shows that Florida is near the top nationally in the rate of COVID-19-related workers’ compensation insurance medical claims filed in the first six months of 2020.
Florida, along with Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut and New Jersey, had more than 300 COVID-19-related workers’ compensation claims for every 100,000 active claims, according to a report released by the National Council on Compensation Insurance. A claim is considered active if an injured worker has received at least one medical encounter during the period.
On average, there were about 200 COVID-19-related claims nationally for every 100,000 active claims. The report doesn’t address why some states have more COVID-19-related claims than others.
The organization known as NCCI, which makes rate filings for the workers’ compensation insurance industry, reviewed all workers’ compensation medical claims reported to a “medical data call.” NCCI undertook the analysis as a way to better understand how COVID-19 is impacting the workers’ compensation system.
