Tuesday, December 8, 2020

CFS Coffee opens fourth Orlando location in the Dr. Phillips neighborhood

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 2:32 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY CFS COFFEE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy CFS Coffee/Facebook
CFS Coffee, the Colombian coffee house that got its start in Hannibal Square, is continuing to rapidly expand and open new locations all over town.

A fourth location in the Dr. Phillips area has just opened in the old OK, But First Coffee storefront on West Sand Lake Boulevard.



And the coffee purveyors aren't done yet. Look for a fifth cafe to open in Lake Nona in 2021.

CFS is also expanding its branded offerings of Colombian coffee, pottery, Wayuu bags and cacao both in-store and online.

December begins, and it is time to think about gifts 🎁🎄. At CFS we have brought from Colombia pieces that have been...

Posted by CFS Coffee on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

_
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

