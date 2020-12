Bach Festival Orchestra and Voctave's 'Spirit of the Season' show this weekend sells out, second performance added

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Voctave

The bad news is that the Bach Festival Society's Spirit of the Season holiday show this weekend, pairing Voctave with the Bach Festival Orchestra, sold out pretty quickly. The good news is that they've added a second, earlier performance for those who missed out on tickets.So for those holding tickets to the originally announced 3 p.m. show on Saturday, Dec. 13, your concert has been moved back until 4 p.m.That change was to make way for a new performance, set for that same afternoon on the 13th, but at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are now available for that event , but you'd best move quickly.Spirit of the Season promises a program of holiday music courtesy of the Bach Festival Orchestra, conductor John V. Sinclair, and Rollins College ensemble-in-residence Voctave, who will be premiering pieces from their new Christmas album,, during both shows. Spirit of the Season takes place in the fresh air at Central Park's West Meadow in Winter Park on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.