Monday, December 7, 2020
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to roll into Orlando's Florida Mall for one day only this weekend
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 5:19 PM
Photo courtesy FWD PR
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
The holiday season just got a little bit cuter. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
— currently on an East Coast jaunt — is rolling into Orlando's
Florida Mall this weekend.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be parked outdoors, by the Crayola Experience on Saturday, Dec. 12 (and that's it!), from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The mobile Hello Kitty emporium and associated drivers will be peddling all manner of exclusive merchandise, collectibles and delectably kawaii Kitty-branded sugary eats and drinks. Great stocking stuffers for the associated children and/or young-at-heart people in your life.
Hello Kitty says wear a mask (see below), so don't grandstand and disappoint your kids.
Hello #Orlando! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is coming to The Florida Mall on Saturday, 12/12! Find us in the parking lot...Posted by Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on Monday, December 7, 2020
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe
