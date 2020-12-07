HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 7, 2020

The Gist

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.



Uncork, if you will, the idea of Florida bar owners selling alcohol to-go. Area bars started the practice at the start of Covid-19 and a couple of state senators now say it's a pandemic practice that should stick around. LINK

It's beginning to look a lot like Disney at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Starting this Sunday, for the next few months, the Frontyard Festival will feature a classic Disney film. LINK

With an executive order signed, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says businesses that are not adhering to CDC guidelines will be fined. The fines will range from $500 to $5,000. LINK

As the NBA prepares to return to the Amway Center, Big Storm Brewing is also getting ready for the season, opening its fourth location at the home of the Orlando Magic. – LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps. 

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The tiger that tore into the arm of a volunteer at Tampa's Big Cat Rescue today was also among a group of tigers that ate a guy's arms in 2018 Read More

  2. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signs executive order instituting fines against local businesses for COVID-19 violations Read More

  3. Frontyard Festival to present a weekly Disney movie night starting mid-December Read More

  4. Colonial Drive under I-4 to be closed over the weekend for I-4 Ultimate construction until Monday morning Read More

  5. Legendary Imagineer Joe Rohde is leaving Disney. His influence forever changed themed entertainment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation