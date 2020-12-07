Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

Uncork, if you will, the idea of Florida bar owners selling alcohol to-go. Area bars started the practice at the start of Covid-19 and a couple of state senators now say it's a pandemic practice that should stick around. – LINK

It's beginning to look a lot like Disney at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Starting this Sunday, for the next few months, the Frontyard Festival will feature a classic Disney film. – LINK

With an executive order signed, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says businesses that are not adhering to CDC guidelines will be fined. The fines will range from $500 to $5,000. – LINK