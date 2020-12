Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

Uncork, if you will, the idea of Florida bar owners selling alcohol to-go. Area bars started the practice at the start of Covid-19 and a couple of state senators now say it's a pandemic practice that should stick around. – LINK

It's beginning to look a lot like Disney at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Starting this Sunday, for the next few months, the Frontyard Festival will feature a classic Disney film. – LINK

With an executive order signed, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says businesses that are not adhering to CDC guidelines will be fined. The fines will range from $500 to $5,000. – LINK

As the NBA prepares to return to the Amway Center, Big Storm Brewing is also getting ready for the season, opening its fourth location at the home of the Orlando Magic. – LINK