Orlando Gay Chorus to put on online 'One Slice of Fruitcake' holiday extravaganza

is offering you a big ol slice of "fruticake" — the musical kind — in the form of their annual holiday variety show
this month.
The event looks to be based (freestyling here) on the old Bing Crosby and Williams Brothers' holiday variety shows, promising
"songs from the whole chorus, ensembles, and soloists, holiday memories from our members, surprise visits from special guests," and a silent auction.
Orlando Gay Chorus' "One Slice of Fruitcake"
happens on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., streaming live on the OGC;s Facebook Live.
The event is free but you are encouraged to donate to Toys for Tots or True Colors Giving in lieu of a ticket.
