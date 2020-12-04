HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, December 4, 2020

Orlando Gay Chorus to put on online 'One Slice of Fruitcake' holiday extravaganza

Posted By on Fri, Dec 4, 2020 at 1:17 PM

click image The Orlando Gay Chorus circal 2019 - PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO GAY CHORUS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orlando Gay Chorus/Facebook
  • The Orlando Gay Chorus circal 2019
The Orlando Gay Chorus is offering you a big ol slice of "fruticake" — the musical kind — in the form of their annual holiday variety show this month.

The event looks to be based (freestyling here) on the old Bing Crosby and Williams Brothers' holiday variety shows, promising "songs from the whole chorus, ensembles, and soloists, holiday memories from our members, surprise visits from special guests," and a silent auction.



Orlando Gay Chorus' "One Slice of Fruitcake" happens on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., streaming live on the OGC;s Facebook Live.

The event is free but you are encouraged to donate to Toys for Tots or True Colors Giving in lieu of a ticket.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

