Friday, December 4, 2020
Orange County Animal Services to give out tons of free Science Diet pet food next week
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Dec 4, 2020 at 11:21 AM
Orange County Animal Services
is partnering with Hill's Science Diet to give out three tons of free pet food
to Orange County pet owners — and their furry companions — in need.
On Wednesday, Dec. 9,
starting at noon, Orange County residents can come to the South Ekon Recreation Center and select two food items on a first-come, first-served basis.
Pet owners will have their choice of adult cat food, kitten food, adult dog food, small bites dog food and cases of wet dog food available at this food distribution event.
The event will be drive-thru, with event volunteers placing selected items in the trunk of your car for an added layer of safety. Again, the event is first-come, first-served.
Don Mealey and Pawsitive Shelter Photography are helping sponsor this event.
Tags: Free, Pet Food, Orlando, Orange County, Distribution, South Econ Recreation Center, Science Diet, Dog, Cat, Image
