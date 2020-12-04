Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Friday, Dec. 4, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

Krampus is coming, Krampus is coming!!

It's all happening tonight (Dec. 4th) and while it's not the normal Krampusnacht of days gone by, it does offer a great way to safely celebrate the holidays with friends. – LINK

A tiger nearly rips off the arm of a worker at Tampa's Big Cat Rescue, the big cat sanctuary owned by Tiger King's Carole Baskin. According to reports, this isn't the tiger's first violent incident. – LINK