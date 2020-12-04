Friday, December 4, 2020
Colonial Drive under I-4 to be closed over the weekend for I-4 Ultimate construction until Monday morning
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Dec 4, 2020 at 9:06 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy I-4 Ultiamte Project
The section of Colonial Drive under I-4 will be closed over the weekend for construction, starting as early as 9 p.m. on Friday evening and continuing until 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7.
What that means for you, the frustrated I-4 driver, is that the eastbound I-4 exit to Colonial Drive and Garland Avenue from Amelia Street to Colonial Drive will all be shut down to traffic.
Work crews will be conducting bridge work over the weekend as part of the I-4 Ultimate project.
In addition, a section of I-4 East will be closed from State Road-436 to State Road-424 in Seminole County will be closed overnight on Friday, Dec. 4, from approximately 11:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. If you're heading up that way on I-4 you will be briefly routed off the interstate
.
A map of the weekend's relevant detours and rerouting options can be found at the I-4 Ultimate website
. Drive safe out there.
