Thursday, December 3, 2020

Tupperware's only U.S. pop-up opens at the Florida Mall through the holidays

Posted By on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 12:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO: TUPPERWARE BRANDS
  • photo: Tupperware Brands

For those looking to keep their holiday treats freshly stored and sealed — without going to a house party to get the goods — Tupperware has opened its only U.S. pop-up kiosk at the Florida Mall in Orlando.



Last year, the Orlando-based company Tupperware opened a similar kiosk in New York City, but they're keeping it closer to home this year.

Tupperware is testing out this pop-up concept out as a possible way forward in changing up its retail model (are Tupperware parties in peril??) and juicing up sales, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

The kiosk — featuring 25 Tupperware items for sale — will be open through Dec. 31 near the dining pavilion area of the Florida Mall.

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

