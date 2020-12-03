Tupperware's only U.S. pop-up opens at the Florida Mall through the holidays

click to enlarge photo: Tupperware Brands

For those looking to keep their holiday treats freshly stored and sealed — without going to a house party to get the goods — Tupperware has opened its only U.S. pop-up kiosk at the Florida Mall in Orlando.

Last year, the Orlando-based company Tupperware opened a similar kiosk in New York City, but they're keeping it closer to home this year.Tupperware is testing out this pop-up concept out as a possible way forward in changing up its retail model (are Tupperware parties in peril??) and juicing up sales, according to theThe kiosk — featuring 25 Tupperware items for sale — will be open through Dec. 31 near the dining pavilion area of the Florida Mall.