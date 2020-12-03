Thursday, December 3, 2020
Orlando's Milk District hosts a holiday-themed 'Krampus Crawl' event Friday
By Matthew Moyer
Dec 3, 2020 at 10:18 AM
Photo courtesy Krampusnacht/Faceook
Will mete out punishments to non-mask wearers
Krampus is coming … well, kind of. This year's annual Krampusnacht get-down is canceled for this year, because it's naughty to host mass gatherings in confined spaces. But the organizers of the event are teaming with Milk District merchants to get you out in the fresh air for a "Krampus crawl" to celebrate the anti-Santa.
Trip across the Milky Way as part of "Krampus Is Coming
" on Friday, Dec. 4, and sample beverages from participating Milk District watering holes while dressed in Krampusian finery (not provided).
Participating businesses include:
The Bull and Bush
Elks Lodge
Iron Cow
Dharma Fine Vittles – Market on South
MX Taco
Sportstown
The Nook on Robinson
A ticket to participate will set you back $10
. The event starts at 6 p.m. Masks must be worn at all times, and beverages will be served outdoors where possible.
