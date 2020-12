Orlando's Milk District hosts a holiday-themed 'Krampus Crawl' event Friday

click image Photo courtesy Krampusnacht/Faceook

Will mete out punishments to non-mask wearers

Krampus is coming … well, kind of. This year's annual Krampusnacht get-down is canceled for this year, because it's naughty to host mass gatherings in confined spaces. But the organizers of the event are teaming with Milk District merchants to get you out in the fresh air for a "Krampus crawl" to celebrate the anti-Santa.Trip across the Milky Way as part of " Krampus Is Coming " on Friday, Dec. 4, and sample beverages from participating Milk District watering holes while dressed in Krampusian finery (not provided).Participating businesses include:The Bull and BushElks LodgeIron CowDharma Fine Vittles – Market on SouthMX TacoSportstownThe Nook on RobinsonA ticket to participate will set you back $10 . The event starts at 6 p.m. Masks must be worn at all times, and beverages will be served outdoors where possible.