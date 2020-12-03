HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Thursday, December 3, 2020

The Heard

Soulful Orlando country singer Sean Holcomb plays the New Standard on Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 11:25 AM

Just when 2020 looked like a shiny-eyed little baby, we gave you a fresh peek at the New Standard as an aspiring new music room. Now nearly through this enfant terrible of a year, the Winter Park spot — thanks to its primary restaurant function — has made the unlikely emergence as probably the area’s most consistently active live music venue throughout the pandemic.

This Saturday, Dec. 5, that run continues when Orlando’s Sean Holcomb wraps the room in his gentlemanly brand of country soul. Holcomb has a new LP in the can, so expect to hear some high lonesome sounds of a newer vintage.



Show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available available.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

