Thursday, December 3, 2020
Soulful Orlando country singer Sean Holcomb plays the New Standard on Saturday
By Bao Le-Huu
on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 11:25 AM
Just when 2020
looked like a shiny-eyed little baby, we gave you a fresh peek
at the New Standard
as an aspiring new music room. Now nearly through this enfant terrible
of a year, the Winter Park spot — thanks to its primary restaurant function — has made the unlikely emergence as probably the area’s most consistently active live music venue throughout the pandemic.
This Saturday, Dec. 5, that run continues when Orlando’s Sean Holcomb
wraps the room in his gentlemanly brand of country soul. Holcomb has a new LP in the can
, so expect to hear some high lonesome sounds of a newer vintage.
Show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available available.
