Soulful Orlando country singer Sean Holcomb plays the New Standard on Saturday

click to enlarge

Just whenlooked like a shiny-eyed little baby, we gave you a fresh peek at the New Standard as an aspiring new music room. Now nearly through thisof a year, the Winter Park spot — thanks to its primary restaurant function — has made the unlikely emergence as probably the area’s most consistently active live music venue throughout the pandemic.This Saturday, Dec. 5, that run continues when Orlando’s Sean Holcomb wraps the room in his gentlemanly brand of country soul. Holcomb has a new LP in the can , so expect to hear some high lonesome sounds of a newer vintage.Show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are still available available.