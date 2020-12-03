Thursday, December 3, 2020
Orlando tribute band Bithlo Rising channels Motörhead this Saturday for Will Walker's birthday
By Bao Le-Huu
on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 12:11 PM
Photo courtesy Bithlo Rising/Facebook
So many cover bands yet so few worth mentioning. Bithlo Rising,
however, are almost certainly the area’s heaviest tribute act
with a setlist loaded with legit hard rock classics.
For the birthday of Will's Pub owner Will Walker, they’re dropping aces and going full Lemmy
with a bludgeoning Motörhead
set at Will's on Saturday, Dec. 5.
It’s free so tip the players and bar staff extra. And instead of buying Will a fleeting shot, make a donation to keep his establishments open at this GoFundMe fundraiser.
Show begins at 10 p.m.
Photo courtesy Bithlo Rising/Facebook
