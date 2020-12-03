HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Thursday, December 3, 2020

Orange County's CARES Act Portal for individual and family pandemic assistance to accept applications again next Tuesday

Posted By on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 10:12 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Photo courtesy City of Orlando
Orange County government will reopen the CARES Act portal for coronavirus pandemic assistance for another round of applications next week, and this will be rounds this year.

While the portal may reopen again later in December, the program is winding down, with CARES Act funding set to expire on Dec. 30.



The individual and family assistance portal will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Applicants are eligible for "a one-time payment of $1,000 per household for residents affected by COVID-19."

To be eligible for this program you must be an Orange County resident, rent property or reside in the county, and have had your wages or work hours adversely impacted by the pandemic. If you have already received a payout from this particular CARES program, you are not eligible again. 

An important relaxation of previous requirements is that different members of the same household may all apply for this CARES Act payments separately.

Apply online on Orange County government's CARES Act site. It is recommended that you start as early as possible, since applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis, and previous application periods have ended within an hour of opening.


