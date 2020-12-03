Thursday, December 3, 2020
Monthly Vegan Outlet outdoor market kicks off soon at Henao Center with guest Rep. Anna Eskamani
Matthew Moyer
December 3, 2020
Photo courtesy Henao Center/Facebook
The Henao Center's new outdoor Sound Garden space
A new monthly plant-based market, the Vegan Outlet, is launching this month at Orlando's Henao Center and there will be a special guest appearance by local Rep. Anna Eskamani to give the event that much more pizzazz.
Set for the second Saturday of each month, the Vegan Outlet is debuting next weekend. The Outlet, the brainchild of Jeremy Santos (Orlando Bearded Vegan
), will feature 30 local vendors proffering fine eats, but also arts and artisanal items. Live music promised each month too.
The Vegan Outlet happens
on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Henao Center's outdoor Sound Garden space. Rep. Anna Eskamani will speak at noon.
The event is free. Masks are required for vendors and attendees.
