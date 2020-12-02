HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Norwegian Cruise Line extends suspension of operations through Feb. 2021

Posted By on Wed, Dec 2, 2020 at 5:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Norwegian Cruise Lines/Facebook
Norwegian Cruise Line announced on Wednesday that it will continue to suspend all cruise operations into through February of 2021, with some routes even suspended through March next year.

In a public statement, the cruise giant said that normal operations are now off the table "due to the current global environment" until Feb. 28, 2021 at the earliest.

Your health & safety is our number 1 priority — both on and off our ships. We have made the decision to further suspend...

Posted by Norwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Customers who had an active reservation through March will receive a refund by Jan. 7, 2021.



The Norwegian Escape, Gateway and Gem ships either embark from or include a stopover at the nearby Port Canaveral in Brevard County. These three are among the suspended routes through March 31, 2021.

