Orlando Fringe returns to (some) in-person programming with Winter Mini-Fest in January

Orlando Fringe's annual Winter Mini-Fest is usually a harbinger — a teaser, if you will — of Fringey delights to come later in the year at the big fest.Well, Winter Mini-Fest is on for January 2021, and in its fifth year the event will take on an added role as a means of reconnecting Fringe audiences and performers after 2020's Fringe Fest was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.Offering a timely hybrid of virtual performances from Fringe faves like Martin Dockery and Ryan Adam Wells, as well as site-specific in-person outdoor shows from Fringe lifers,the option to watch the virtual shows on the Mini Lawn behind Orlando Shakes (if you wish), it seems that Fringe organizers have all the bases covered.And there are Kids Fringe events too, so yes, all bases are covered.Winter Mini-Fest happens Jan. 7-10, 2021. The majority of the events will be available for virtual viewing for the duration of the event. Tickets are on sale now