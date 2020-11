Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

The Orlando Philharmonic will present its Holiday Pops Concert this weekend in Winter Park. Here's how you can reserve your free socially distanced pod. – LINK Today is Cyber Monday, but taking a look at the record breaking numbers from a few days ago, it would appear most of us started shopping on Black Friday. – LINK Along with it being Cyber Monday, today also marks the end of the 2020 hurricane season. I think we can all agree, we were pretty lucky this year. – LINK A top electric-car manufacturer and the City Beautiful have announced a new partnership to try out a municipal fleet of electric vehicles. – LINK