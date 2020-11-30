HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 30, 2020

The Heard

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

The Orlando Philharmonic will present its Holiday Pops Concert this weekend in Winter Park. Here's how you can reserve your free socially distanced pod. – LINK

Today is Cyber Monday, but taking a look at the record breaking numbers from a few days ago, it would appear most of us started shopping on Black Friday. – LINK



Along with it being Cyber Monday, today also marks the end of the 2020 hurricane season. I think we can all agree, we were pretty lucky this year. – LINK

A top electric-car manufacturer and the City Beautiful have announced a new partnership to try out a municipal fleet of electric vehicles. – LINK

Check out more stories at OrlandoWeekly.com. Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
100 years ago in Ocoee, Black residents were murdered and driven off the land they owned, yet few know the story
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Crowdfunding campaign opens to help keep Orlando's own Will's Pub open Read More

  2. Florida man on LSD tackles Disney security guard at Animal Kingdom Read More

  3. Disney gives major update on what to expect from its Epcot overhaul, but some projects remain in limbo Read More

  4. Florida Gov. DeSantis extends order banning local COVID-related shutdowns, restrictions and mask mandates Read More

  5. The Enzian to screen riotous Shane McGowan documentary 'Crock of Gold' this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 25, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation