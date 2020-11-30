HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 30, 2020

Bloggytown

Florida sheriff celebrates the holidays by hosting potential superspreader 'Turkey Bowl' flag football event

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 4:42 PM

click image SCREENSHOT COURTESY BREVARD COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/FACEBOOK
  • Screenshot courtesy Brevard County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
Just days before Thanksgiving, the White House Coronavirus Task Force released a report stating that Florida was in a “viral resurgence." But despite this, and our rising positivity rates and hospitalizations, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey gathered roughly 75 people for his agency’s “8th Annual Turkey Bowl Flag Football Game.”

In a Nov. 26 Facebook post, Ivey showed a photo of approximately 75 maskless people who participated in the event. “The annual event is not only an opportunity for our team to enjoy some friendly competition, but is also a time of fellowship with our BCSO Family!!,” wrote the elected official.



Feedback on the post featured a range of people thanking their sheriff and his employees for their service, as well as others shaming Ivey for creating a possible super-spreader event.

“Great job risking lives, your own and others, by just simply not wearing a mask or social distancing in order to *checks notes* play a game,” wrote one commenter. “So the whole department is quarantined?” wrote another.

According to the post, the event was between the “Command Team” and members of the Sheriff’s Office from various units.

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay reached out to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Anticipating a post-holiday coronavirus surge, the Centers for Disease Control updated its recommendations for gatherings on Nov. 17, urging people not to mix different households together, to continue to wear masks, remain 6 feet apart and avoid direct contact, including handshakes and hugs — all of which were apparently ignored during Ivey's football game.

Meanwhile, more than 1 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States over the last seven days, and here in Florida more than 80 percent of counties have moderate or high levels of community transmission, says the White House report.

On Monday, Florida added 97 more reported fatalities, bringing the death toll to 18,597, reports the Department of Health. The state also added 6,659 new positive COVID-19 cases to bring the total to 999,319.

This story first appeared on our sister paper's site, Creative Loafing Tampa.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
100 years ago in Ocoee, Black residents were murdered and driven off the land they owned, yet few know the story
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Gov. DeSantis extends order banning local COVID-related shutdowns, restrictions and mask mandates Read More

  2. Disney gives major update on what to expect from its Epcot overhaul, but some projects remain in limbo Read More

  3. Crowdfunding campaign opens to help keep Orlando's own Will's Pub open Read More

  4. Florida man on LSD tackles Disney security guard at Animal Kingdom Read More

  5. The Enzian to screen riotous Shane McGowan documentary 'Crock of Gold' this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 25, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation