HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, November 29, 2020

The Gist

The Enzian to screen riotous Shane McGowan documentary 'Crock of Gold' this week

Posted By on Sun, Nov 29, 2020 at 9:03 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY CROCK OF GOLD/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Crock of Gold/Facebook
Maitland cinema the Enzian continues its run of strong music programming with a one night only screening of Crock of Gold, a look at the hard-knock life of Irish punk-poet and singer Shane MacGowan.

Directed by Julian Temple (who was also behind the lens for the affecting Sex Pistols documentary The Filth and the Fury), the doc delves deep into the troubled life and riotous times of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan.



Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowsn screens at the Enzian on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are still available online.

The Enzian is currently operating at limited capacity.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
100 years ago in Ocoee, Black residents were murdered and driven off the land they owned, yet few know the story
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Crowdfunding campaign opens to help keep Orlando's own Will's Pub open Read More

  2. Disney gives major update on what to expect from its Epcot overhaul, but some projects remain in limbo Read More

  3. Florida man on LSD tackles Disney security guard at Animal Kingdom Read More

  4. Reserve your free distanced pod for the Orlando Phil's Holiday Pops concert beginning Sunday at 9 a.m. Read More

  5. TikToker fired over paint-mixing viral videos scores new job in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 25, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation