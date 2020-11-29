The Enzian to screen riotous Shane McGowan documentary 'Crock of Gold' this week

Maitland cinema the Enzian continues its run of strong music programming with a one night only screening of Crock of Gold, a look at the hard-knock life of Irish punk-poet and singer Shane MacGowan.
Directed by Julian Temple (who was also behind the lens for the affecting Sex Pistols documentary The Filth and the Fury), the doc delves deep into the troubled life and riotous times of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan.
