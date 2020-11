Crowdfunding campaign opens to help keep Orlando's own Will's Pub open

Will's Pub

Even though reopening is in effect, the attendance at live shows hasn’t exactly been a stampede, which is personally understandable. But as much ashas hustled and innovated valiantly to stay afloat, merch and liquor store sales alone aren’t gonna sustain this Orlando jewel forever.However, there’s now a way tothis community institution from the safety of your own COVID bubble. In its attempt to stay open and keep making history instead of becoming history itself, Will’s Pub has just opened aBesides being an arts incubator for many years, Will’s has opened its doors for countlessto become one of Orlando’s most beloved third places. I’ve seen extraordinary rallies of money and heart for many worthy local causes at Will’s so I know what largesse our community is capable of when someone’s in need.Now it’s time to give back to the place itself.andare coming up and both apply to a place like Will’s Pub. Join me and help out if you can