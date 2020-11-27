HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Friday, November 27, 2020

Bad Santa and the Angry Elves kick off their yearly sonic revels at Will's Pub in December

click image PHOTO COURTESY BAD SANTA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Bad Santa/Facebook
Bad Santa & the Angry Elves are a squad of holiday carolers dedicated to spreading the virtues of being naughty (vs. nice) via covers and originals that are more up Krampus' alley than Saint Nick's.

The bad surfaces only once a year, to embark on an extensive tour of Orlando's finest dive bars, but given the pandemic, Bad Santa & the Angry Elves have pared this year's “Flyin’ with The Kringle” tour down to just a few stops. And the whole shebang is kicking off at Will's Pub.



Bad Santa dispenses coal and raunchy rock covers to Will's Pub on Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20-$40.


