Friday, November 27, 2020
Bad Santa and the Angry Elves kick off their yearly sonic revels at Will's Pub in December
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Nov 27, 2020 at 9:48 PM
Photo courtesy Bad Santa/Facebook
Bad Santa & the Angry Elves are a squad of holiday carolers dedicated to spreading the virtues of being naughty (vs. nice) via covers and originals that are more up Krampus' alley than Saint Nick's.
The bad surfaces only once a year, to embark on an extensive tour of Orlando's finest dive bars, but given the pandemic, Bad Santa & the Angry Elves have pared this year's “Flyin’ with The Kringle” tour down to just a few stops. And the whole shebang is kicking off at Will's Pub.
Bad Santa dispenses coal
and raunchy rock covers to Will's Pub on Friday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20-$40.
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
