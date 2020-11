Record Store Day Black Friday is indeed still happening here in Orlando, courtesy some local record stores

click image Photo courtesy East West/Facebook

Vinyl!

Remember when we said that the October 24 event was the last Record Store Day drop of 2020? Well, that's "fake news"because here comes Record Store Day Black Friday in a couple of days. Record Store Day Black Friday – the audiophile niche of the consumerist apocalypse that is Black Friday – is still on for this year, with a raft of accompanying exclusive vinyl releases Highlights of this year's crop include Johnny Cash, Motorhead, Sonny Rollins, Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood, and (naturally) the Vince Guaraldi Trio's "Christmastime is Here" on 7".Participating Orlando-area stores are Retro Records, Park Ave. CDs (though they've already raffled off shopping spots, so good luck), Remix Records, Rock & Roll Heaven, and East West Music & More.Wear a mask and don't be an ass in line while waiting to get your hands on the LPs.