Orlando percussionist Thad Anderson to premiere multimedia collaboration 'Peregrination' next week

Orlando experimental percussionist Thad Anderson is giving us a reason to stay indoors next week with the premiere of a new multimedia project, Peregrination.A collaboration between Anderson, Chris Brannan and Diana Reichenbach, Peregrination will mix musical performance and video work for a Zoom performance that should be a cut above."Without the ability to have in-person concerts with live audiences, my co-collaborators and I set out to create a new work that we could present using modern video conferencing technology," explained Anderson."While certainly not the same experience, we hope to create an environment where we can be together, share perspectives, and experience an original creative work. Each performance is intended for a small group to help rekindle a sense of gathering."Peregrination can be viewed from Nov. 30-Dec.3. There will be two performances each evening, and the event is ticketed – $10 per person/household.Tickets for Peregrination can be purchased t hrough Anderson's website.