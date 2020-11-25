HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

DJ X, K5 and more bring Orlando's 1990s dance music glory back to Ace Cafe on Saturday

Posted By on Wed, Nov 25, 2020 at 10:17 AM

click to enlarge Ace Cafe - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray
  • Ace Cafe
Thanks to the Ace Cafe, the hallowed spirit of legendary dance club the Edge lives on at its original location.

Rewind, the latest dance music event there happening Saturday, Nov. 28, once again kicks it classic with a bill of DJs topped notably by big names from Orlando’s golden era of house music like breaks kings DJ X and K5. The show begins early at 5 p.m.
click to enlarge rewind_flyer.jpg
click image DJ KJ of K5 - PHOTO COURTESY K5MUSIC.COM
  • Photo courtesy k5music.com
  • DJ KJ of K5
The reassuring part is that it’s an entirely outdoor event, taking full advantage of Backyard at the Ace, the exterior festival grounds that the venue luckily had in the works pre-Covid. This new concert field recently hosted none other than British DJ Paul Oakenfold.



Mask up for this one and you’ll be both OG and now AF. Just add Vicks.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

