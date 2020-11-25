Wednesday, November 25, 2020
DJ X, K5 and more bring Orlando's 1990s dance music glory back to Ace Cafe on Saturday
Posted
By Bao Le-Huu
on Wed, Nov 25, 2020 at 10:17 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Jen Cray
-
Ace Cafe
Thanks to the Ace Cafe,
the hallowed spirit of legendary dance club the Edge
lives on at its original location.
Rewind,
the latest dance music event there happening Saturday, Nov. 28, once again kicks it classic with a bill of DJs topped notably by big names from Orlando’s golden era of house music like breaks kings DJ X
and K5.
The show begins early at 5 p.m.
click to enlarge
click image
-
Photo courtesy k5music.com
-
DJ KJ of K5
The reassuring part is that it’s an entirely outdoor
event, taking full advantage of Backyard at the Ace,
the exterior festival grounds that the venue luckily had in the works pre-Covid. This new concert field recently hosted none other than British DJ Paul Oakenfold.
Mask up for this one and you’ll be both OG and now AF. Just add Vicks.
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: rewind, dj x, k5, the edge, backyard at the ace, ace cafe, this little underground, the heard, orlando music news, orlando shows, orlando music, bao le-huu, jen cray, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.