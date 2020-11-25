DJ X, K5 and more bring Orlando's 1990s dance music glory back to Ace Cafe on Saturday

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray

Ace Cafe

DJ KJ of K5

Thanks to thethe hallowed spirit of legendary dance club thelives on at its original location.the latest dance music event there happening Saturday, Nov. 28, once again kicks it classic with a bill of DJs topped notably by big names from Orlando’s golden era of house music like breaks kingsandThe show begins early at 5 p.m.The reassuring part is that it’s an entirelyevent, taking full advantage ofthe exterior festival grounds that the venue luckily had in the works pre-Covid. This new concert field recently hosted none other than British DJ Paul Oakenfold.Mask up for this one and you’ll be both OG and now AF. Just add Vicks.