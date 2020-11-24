HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Tip Jar

Sippin' Santa pop-up holiday cocktail bar opens in Celebration this week

Posted By on Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge THe Kaloka Colada - PHOTO COURTESY DKC NEWS
  • Photo courtesy DKC News
  • THe Kaloka Colada
Much like holiday film Home Alone got a sequel, so Orlando's holiday-themed pop-up bar Miracle on Orange is getting a companion in Sippin' Santa this year.

Set to take over 360 American Bistro & Bar in Celebration on Friday, Nov. 27, Sippin' Santa will be serving up holiday cheer that has a tiki twist with a specialty cocktail menu.



The tiki-themed selection of drinks includes the Kaloka Colada (rum, pumpkin-spiced coconut cream, Orange Curacao, lime juice, orange juice),  Brah Humbug (scotch, Drambuie, mulled wine syrup served hot), and the
Blitzen Bowl for two (rum, allspice dram, apricot brandy, Tuaca, ginger syrup, lime juice, Angostura bitters, almond bitters).
click to enlarge The Blitzen Bowl - PHOTO COURTESY DKC NEWS
  • Photo courtesy DKC News
  • The Blitzen Bowl
The array of drinks was devised by tiki whiz Jeff "Beachbum" Barry, the author of several books on vintage tiki flavors, and if you can't trust a gent whose nickname is Beachbum to know tiki, who can you trust?

The Celebration location is the only Sippin' Santa in Florida this year.

Sippin' Santa happens at Meliá Orlando until Jan. 4, 2021.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Trending

Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
100 years ago in Ocoee, Black residents were murdered and driven off the land they owned, yet few know the story
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man snatches back pet dog from jaws of alligator while chomping on cigar himself Read More

  2. Brightline and Walt Disney World announce partnership to build station at Disney Springs Read More

  3. Electric Daisy Carnival will return to Orlando in 2021 Read More

  4. F+D Woodfired Italian Kitchen to open third location in Winter Park Read More

  5. Collective Soul to play NYE show at Kissimmee's the Promenade on Sunset Walk Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation