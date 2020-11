Sippin' Santa pop-up holiday cocktail bar opens in Celebration this week

click to enlarge Photo courtesy DKC News

THe Kaloka Colada

The Blitzen Bowl

Much like holiday filmgot a sequel, so Orlando's holiday-themed pop-up bar Miracle on Orange is getting a companion in Sippin' Santa this year.Set to take over 360 American Bistro & Bar in Celebration on Friday, Nov. 27, Sippin' Santa will be serving up holiday cheer that has a tiki twist with a specialty cocktail menu.The tiki-themed selection of drinks includes the Kaloka Colada (rum, pumpkin-spiced coconut cream, Orange Curacao, lime juice, orange juice),(scotch, Drambuie, mulled wine syrup served hot), and theBlitzen Bowl for two (rum, allspice dram, apricot brandy, Tuaca, ginger syrup, lime juice, Angostura bitters, almond bitters).The array of drinks was devised by tiki whiz Jeff "Beachbum" Barry, the author of several books on vintage tiki flavors, and if you can't trust a gent whose nickname is Beachbum to know tiki, who can you trust?The Celebration location is the only Sippin' Santa in Florida this year.Sippin' Santa happens at Meliá Orlando until Jan. 4, 2021.