Johnny Wild and the Wildettes throw a 'Retro Cocktail Party' at Will's Pub this week

Johnny Wild and the Delights

Although it’s one of the city’s first venues to venture back into live music, Will’s Pub appears to be one of the more insistent about safety protocols like mandatory masks, limited capacity, seated events and whole-table ticketing. Seasoned locals like Kaleigh Baker have been anchoring the programming, as Will's eases in to regular concerts. Johnny Wild , the latest persona of noted local musician-actor Andy Matchett, has been hosting a weekly Wednesday stand outdoors at Will's this month, and the next one is this week on Nov. 25.Wild deals in a flamboyant throwback to rockabilly, pop, country, doo-wop and Motown from the 1950s and 1960s. This trio version of his show features Wildettes Holly Dawn and Kari Ringer, performers who have theater, pinup, Vegas showgirl and Broadway credentials.There’s no cover for this Retro Cocktail Party, so be cool and tip the artists to help them pay their overdue-ass bills. The action starts at 8 p.m.