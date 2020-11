Orlando, flex your public radio fandom during a virtual WMFE trivia night with Brendan Byrne

click image Photo courtesy Brendan Byrne/Facebook

Orlando public radio station WMFE 90.7-FM will be throwing a virtual trivia night in December, hosted by WMFE space reporter Brendan Byrne and trivia master Tommy Conant.A mix of NPR quiz show "Wait Wait … Don't Tell Me!" – where guests are pressed on the big NPR scoops of the week – and the classic bar-trivia scenario, virtual attendees will be tested on their knowledge of the big news that WMFE broadcast throughout the year.And, even though it’s an online event, you can do your level best to create a reasonable facsimile of trivia night at the local watering hole with a tasting set of four beers from Orlando’s Sideward Brewing and WMFE pint glasses. Those items can be all yours if you sign up as a WMFE sustainer for a few dollars per month.This WMFE Zoom trivia night happens on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. Reserve your spot online through WMFE.