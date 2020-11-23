Monday, November 23, 2020
Orlando, flex your public radio fandom during a virtual WMFE trivia night with Brendan Byrne
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 12:13 PM
click image
-
Photo courtesy Brendan Byrne/Facebook
Orlando public radio station WMFE 90.7-FM will be throwing a virtual trivia night in December, hosted by WMFE space reporter Brendan Byrne and trivia master Tommy Conant.
A mix of NPR quiz show "Wait Wait … Don't Tell Me!" – where guests are pressed on the big NPR scoops of the week – and the classic bar-trivia scenario, virtual attendees will be tested on their knowledge of the big news that WMFE broadcast throughout the year.
And, even though it’s an online event, you can do your level best to create a reasonable facsimile of trivia night at the local watering hole with a tasting set of four beers from Orlando’s Sideward Brewing and WMFE pint glasses. Those items can be all yours if you sign up as a WMFE sustainer
for a few dollars per month.
This WMFE Zoom trivia night happens on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. Reserve your spot online through WMFE.
_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.
Tags: WMFE, 90.7, Brendan Byrne, Trivia, Virtual, Sideward Brewing, Public Radio, Orlando, Central Florida, 2020, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.
Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.