The Heard

Monday, November 23, 2020

The Heard

Collective Soul to play NYE show at Kissimmee's the Promenade on Sunset Walk

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 4:25 PM

click to enlarge Collecive Soul - PHOTO BY LEE CLOWER, COURTESY CAA
  • Photo by Lee Clower, courtesy CAA
  • Collecive Soul
Kissimmee's the Promenade at Sunset Walk has announced a big New Year's Eve rock show headlined by1990s alt-rockers Collective Soul and Cheap Trick's Robin Zander. Yes, this year.

Starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, there's going to be a full day of music with the two headliners, Latin Ambition, DJ Scotty B, and some street performers thrown in for good measure.



Show organizers promise safety precautions like temperature checks, mandatory mask-wearing and a multiplicity of hand sanitizer stations. Social distancing protocols will be enforced – including "sectioned viewing areas" – but, wow, that's gonna be a tall order on New Year's Eve.

Tickets are $62 per person and are available now. This show will be limited capacity, so tickets may go quickly.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

