Collective Soul to play NYE show at Kissimmee's the Promenade on Sunset Walk

click to enlarge Photo by Lee Clower, courtesy CAA

Collecive Soul

Kissimmee's the Promenade at Sunset Walk has announced a big New Year's Eve rock show headlined by1990s alt-rockers Collective Soul and Cheap Trick's Robin Zander. Yes, this year.Starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, there's going to be a full day of music with the two headliners, Latin Ambition, DJ Scotty B, and some street performers thrown in for good measure.Show organizers promise safety precautions like temperature checks, mandatory mask-wearing and a multiplicity of hand sanitizer stations. Social distancing protocols will be enforced – including "sectioned viewing areas" – but, wow, that's gonna be a tall order on New Year's Eve.Tickets are $62 per person and are available now. This show will be limited capacity, so tickets may go quickly.