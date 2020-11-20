HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 20, 2020

Bloggytown

Orange County CARES Act portal for pandemic assistance to reopen next week for one of the last times

Posted By on Fri, Nov 20, 2020 at 1:40 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE COUNTY GOVERNMENT, FL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Orange County Government, FL/Facebook
Orange County government will reopen the CARES Act portal for coronavirus pandemic assistance for another round of applications next week, and this will apparently be one of the very last times.

The portal will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, and accept 15,000 applications total before closing. Applicants are eligible for "a one-time payment of $1,000 per household for residents affected by COVID-19."



To be eligible for this program you must be an Orange County resident, rent property or reside in the county, and have had your wages or work hours adversely impacted by the pandemic. If you have already received a payout from this particular CARES program, you are not eligible again. 

A newer relaxation of previous requirements – and this must be stressed – is that different members of the same household may all apply for this CARES Act payment separately.

Apply online on Orange County government's CARES Act site. It is recommended that you start early, as applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis, and previous application periods have ended within hours.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
100 years ago in Ocoee, Black residents were murdered and driven off the land they owned, yet few know the story
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. AdventHealth Orlando will be among first hospitals to receive COVID-19 vaccines Read More

  2. More details on Orlando's Frontyard Festival: start date and Jason Isbell show in December Read More

  3. Universal Orlando Resort reveals a big Black Friday family vacation bargain Read More

  4. Remembering Orlando music scene figure Eddie Foeller Read More

  5. Florida man on LSD tackles Disney security guard at Animal Kingdom Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation