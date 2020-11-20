HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Heard

Friday, November 20, 2020

The Heard

Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts reopens for live performances Friday with new safety measures

Posted By on Fri, Nov 20, 2020 at 10:32 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BLUE BAMBOO CENTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Blue Bamboo Center/Facebook
Winter Park venue Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts was one of the first in the area to adapt with streaming live music content when quarantine first started getting real with a maiden pay-per-view concert by Orlando icons Beth McKee and Terri Binion back on March 20.

That prophetic affair was the last live show I attended.
Beth McKee and Terri Binion at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray
  • Beth McKee and Terri Binion at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts
Well, the Blue Bamboo is finally ready to get back to public performances on Nov. 20, beginning with a concert by noted local band the Bobby Koelble Trio.



As with most things they do over there, the venue’s reopening appears thoughtful with safety measures like limited attendance (25 percent capacity), properly distanced tables, and a new UV system in their HVAC “similar to those used in operating rooms.”

Staff will be masked and patrons will be asked to mask up when not drinking or away from their tables.

This lineup for the next week or so includes ’80s Mixtape Mayhem (Saturday, Nov. 21), the Dan Jordan Quartet (Friday, Nov. 27), Mark Dawson (Saturday, Nov. 28) and the Greg Parnell Trio (Sunday, Nov. 29).

Check their reactivated calendar for more upcoming shows and udpates.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

