Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts reopens for live performances Friday with new safety measures

Beth McKee and Terri Binion at the Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts

Winter Park venuewas one of the first in the area to adapt with streaming live music content when quarantine first started getting real with a maiden pay-per-view concert by Orlando icons Beth McKee and Terri Binion back on March 20.That prophetic affair was the last live show I attended.Well, the Blue Bamboo is finally ready to get back to public performances on Nov. 20, beginning with a concert by noted local band theAs with most things they do over there, the venue’s reopening appears thoughtful withlike limited attendance (25 percent capacity), properly distanced tables, and a new UV system in their HVAC “similar to those used in operating rooms.”Staff will be masked and patrons will be asked to mask up when not drinking or away from their tables.This lineup for the next week or so includes(Saturday, Nov. 21), the(Friday, Nov. 27),(Saturday, Nov. 28) and the(Sunday, Nov. 29).Check their reactivated calendar for more upcoming shows and udpates.