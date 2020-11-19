Get European with a new Chocolate Bretzel from an Orlando 7-Eleven

click image Photo courtesy 7-11/Instagram

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is diversifying their bakery selection and adding a touch of, ahem, "European class" with their new Chocolate Bretzel.This "Danish-originated croissant pastry," filled with semi-sweet chocolate and chocolate cream custard and topped with chopped almonds, is now vying for space on the shelves amidst the familiar doughnuts, fritters and sundry other baked goods.Amazingly, 7-Eleven claims to be the first to bring this particular sugary treat to the United States, and they're trying it out only in select cities, including San Diego, Baltimore, Long Island, Washington, D.C., Dallas and … Orlando.For the time being, if you grab a hot coffee from 7-Eleven – any size – you can get a Bretzel for only $1 (not Euro).You can find the Chocolate Bretzel at your local Orlando-area 7-Eleven.