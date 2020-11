Lime Fresh Mexican Grill returns to Orlando with opening of new Lake Nona location

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Francise Elecator PR

South Beach restaurant chain Lime Fresh Mexican Grill made a welcome return to Orlando this week, with the opening of a location in Lake Nona.Lime Fresh, a purveyor of more health-conscious Mexican food, opened the doors to its storefront at Nona Place Shopping Center on Tuesday with a new look and some new menu items, but old favorites like the queso, fresh guacamole and signature margaritas are still in place. The Lake Nona resto will be the flagship look for Lime going forward.Lime used to have three locations in Orlando – Dr. Phillips, Winter Park and Lake Mary – but they were closed, not so much from lack of customers as corporate reshuffling. With the Lime brand under new ownership, the company plans to start making serious inroads in Florida again.“Our ultimate goal is to grow exponentially but mindfully and with discipline,” said Lime Fresh CEO Vinay Rama in a press statement. “Even as we grow, our vibrant culture and awesome service will maintain a neighborhood appeal with people who actually remember regulars and welcome newcomers alike."