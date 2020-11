Historic Downtown Sanford to try out open container event for one night in November

click image Photo courtesy Historic Downtown Sanford

The Historic Downtown Sanford area will allow open containers of alcohol on the streets of the bustling downtown area for the first time ever for one night in November.The " Shop Small – Live Large " event set for Saturday, Nov. 28, will now also be "Open Container Saturday." The area of downtown between 1st and 2nd Avenue, bounded on each side by Myrtle and Sanford avenues (as well as a longer stretch of Sanford Avenue), will allow open container on the streets. (Historic Downtown Sanford has a full map up for the curious.) Shop Small – Live Large runs on that Saturday from 2 p.m. to well into the night along with a number of other events happening concurrently, like a marketplace and public art exhibition. It'll be a busy night, in other words.Beverages must be purchased and poured in downtown restaurants and bars by staff, and these drinks must be in plastic cups on streets and within the allowed zones.Organizers ask that you mask up and respect social distancing protocols.Here's hoping that Sanford takes note of Downtown Orlando's recent failed "experiment" with open container on Halloween night, and learns from those lessons.