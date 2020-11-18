HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The Gist

Historic Downtown Sanford to try out open container event for one night in November

Posted By on Wed, Nov 18, 2020 at 10:46 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY HISTORIC DOWNTOWN SANFORD
  • Photo courtesy Historic Downtown Sanford
The Historic Downtown Sanford area will allow open containers of alcohol on the streets of the bustling downtown area for the first time ever for one night in November.

The "Shop Small – Live Large" event set for Saturday, Nov. 28, will now also be "Open Container Saturday." The area of downtown between 1st and 2nd Avenue, bounded on each side by Myrtle and Sanford avenues (as well as a longer stretch of Sanford Avenue), will allow open container on the streets. (Historic Downtown Sanford has a full map up for the curious.)



Shop Small – Live Large runs on that Saturday from 2 p.m. to well into the night along with a number of other events happening concurrently, like a marketplace and public art exhibition. It'll be a busy night, in other words.

Beverages must be purchased and poured in downtown restaurants and bars by staff, and these drinks must be in plastic cups on streets and within the allowed zones.

Organizers ask that you mask up and respect social distancing protocols.

Here's hoping that Sanford takes note of Downtown Orlando's recent failed "experiment" with open container on Halloween night, and learns from those lessons.


_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
The Central Florida Jewish Film Festival goes virtual this time around, and adds some local flavor
Yes, iconic U.K. DJ Paul Oakenfold is playing Orlando this week
Bao's Castle in SoDo offers a whole lot to like
100 years ago in Ocoee, Black residents were murdered and driven off the land they owned, yet few know the story
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The City of Orlando announces new 'Under-I' urban park project underneath I-4 downtown Read More

  2. First Caribbean cruise since March ends abruptly after multiple passengers test positive for COVID-19 Read More

  3. Disney Springs' Morimoto Asia to host '12 Beers of Christmas' dining event Read More

  4. Big Fin Seafood Kitchen 'Supports Locals' with special menu that raises funds for Feed the Need Read More

  5. Orange County's coronavirus 'strike teams' finds a number of downtown and UCF area bars with no COVID-19 precautions in place Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 11, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation