Big Fin Seafood Kitchen 'Supports Locals' with special menu that raises funds for Feed the Need

Orlando restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen is serving up a special “Support Locals” menu now through the end of 2020, with a portion of the proceeds going to assist locals experiencing food insecurity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.One dollar from each of the $35 prix fixe dinners sold will be donated to Feed the Need , a local food-aid organization that distributes meals to those in need in our area.The three-course Big Fin Supports Locals menu includes a choice of entrees like blackened shrimp and scallops, surf and turf (filet medallions with lobster tail), or crab-crusted corvina. You also get your choice of soup/salad and dessert.The Support Locals menu is available until Dec. 30.