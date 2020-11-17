Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Big Fin Seafood Kitchen 'Supports Locals' with special menu that raises funds for Feed the Need
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Nov 17, 2020 at 1:25 PM
Orlando restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen
is serving up a special “Support Locals” menu now through the end of 2020, with a portion of the proceeds going to assist locals experiencing food insecurity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
One dollar from each of the $35 prix fixe dinners sold will be donated to Feed the Need
, a local food-aid organization that distributes meals to those in need in our area.
The three-course Big Fin Supports Locals menu
includes a choice of entrees like blackened shrimp and scallops, surf and turf (filet medallions with lobster tail), or crab-crusted corvina. You also get your choice of soup/salad and dessert.
The Support Locals menu is available until Dec. 30.
