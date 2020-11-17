HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Tip Jar

Big Fin Seafood Kitchen 'Supports Locals' with special menu that raises funds for Feed the Need

Posted By on Tue, Nov 17, 2020 at 1:25 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BIG FIN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Big Fin/Facebook
Orlando restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen is serving up a special “Support Locals” menu now through the end of 2020, with a portion of the proceeds going to assist locals experiencing food insecurity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

One dollar from each of the $35 prix fixe dinners sold will be donated to Feed the Need, a local food-aid organization that distributes meals to those in need in our area.



The three-course Big Fin Supports Locals menu includes a choice of entrees like blackened shrimp and scallops, surf and turf (filet medallions with lobster tail), or crab-crusted corvina. You also get your choice of soup/salad and dessert.

The Support Locals menu is available until Dec. 30.

_
Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Blogs »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The City of Orlando announces new 'Under-I' urban park project underneath I-4 downtown Read More

  2. First Caribbean cruise since March ends abruptly after multiple passengers test positive for COVID-19 Read More

  3. Disney Springs' Morimoto Asia to host '12 Beers of Christmas' dining event Read More

  4. Gigantic alligator takes a leisurely tour around Florida golf course Read More

  5. Florida Sen. Rick Scott to self-quarantine after COVID-19 exposure on Friday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 11, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation