Bloggytown

Monday, November 16, 2020

Bloggytown

The City of Orlando announces new 'Under-I' urban park project underneath I-4 downtown

Posted By on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 4:21 PM

click to enlarge ILLUSTRATION COURTESY THE CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Illustration courtesy the City of Orlando
The City of Orlando announced plans on Monday for an ambitious new "Under-I" urban park to be built beneath I-4 bridge decks in Downtown Orlando.

When completed, Under-I – or the "Bridge District" – will be a 9.75-acre multi-use, urban community gathering space featuring "sports courts, performance spaces, play areas, vendor opportunities and local heritage experiences."



As part of the I-4 Ultimate project, all of the interstate bridges through Downtown Orlando will be fully rebuilt. This reconfigured and higher bridges will allow for new space underneath I-4 downtown. Specifically, the area between West Washington Street and West Church Street. (See map below.)

These new spaces will gradually become the Under-I urban parks in the downtown core.

click to enlarge ILLUSTRATION COURTESY THE CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Illustration courtesy the City of Orlando
click to enlarge ILLUSTRATION COURTESY THE CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Illustration courtesy the City of Orlando

“As downtown Orlando continues to grow it’s important that the city provide diverse amenities that offer a high quality of life for all our residents and visitors,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in a press statement. “Once complete this project will not only provide new authentic experiences and unique places, but also further unite our entire downtown core.”

This undertaking is still very much in the planning stages, with city leaders only today sending out a Request for Qualification Statements (RQS) for interested parties to submit construction plans and designs.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to commence once I-4 Ultimate work is complete, tentatively in 2022.
click to enlarge MAP COURTESY THE CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Map courtesy the City of Orlando

_
