Orlando composers join poet Ariel Francisco for an evening of Floridian creativity at Timucua Arts next week

Originally scheduled for April, Florida poet Ariel Francisco's book release party here in Orlando – with a musical twist – is back on for next week.Pairing Francisco reading from his Miami-suffused newish book on Burrow Press,, with voice/piano pieces by local composers from Central Florida Composers Forum written with the words on these very pages in mind, this will surely be a very unique and Florida-centric event. Feel free to pick Francisco's brain during the Q&A afterwards.praisesas a "shimmering second collection of poetry [depicting] South Florida as hopelessly doomed, in all its pre-apocalyptic glory." We're feeling the same about the whole state of Florida right about now, so, perfect.A Sinking Ship Is Still A Ship happens Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. There are a very limited number of in-person tickets available for purchase and – great news – this event can also be viewed as a ticketed livestream on Timucua's website