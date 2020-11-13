HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

Friday, November 13, 2020

Orlando Ballet School to put on pop-up 'Nutcracker Boutique' this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Nov 13, 2020 at 10:58 AM

click image PHOTO BY MOHAMED HACHEM COURTESY ORLANDO BALLET COMPANY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Mohamed Hachem courtesy Orlando Ballet Company/Facebook
If cute nutcracker figurines feature heavily on your holiday shopping list, or you're looking to pregame the upcoming annual production of The Nutcracker at the Dr. Phillips Center, the Orlando Ballet School is opening a pop-up shop this weekend worth your time.

The first-ever "Nutcracker Boutique" will be open for business at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre for one day only, this Saturday, Nov. 14, stocking a vast array of nutcrackers in all shapes and sizes as well as Orlando Ballet merchandise.



Proceeds from sales will benefit the Orlando Ballet School. There will also be food trucks, kids’ activities and a prize drawing for two unique nutcrackers.

Shopping reservations and a $10 registration fee are required, so act fast because spots are filling up quickly. Once registered, you will be assigned a 15-minute shopping window.

The main event, Orlando Ballet's production of The Nutcracker, runs from Dec. 4-20 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.


Please follow CDC guidelines and Orange County advisories to stay safe, and please support this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you news on how coronavirus is affecting Central Florida. Please consider making a one-time or monthly donation. Every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

