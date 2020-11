Orlando Ballet School to put on pop-up 'Nutcracker Boutique' this weekend

click image Photo by Mohamed Hachem courtesy Orlando Ballet Company/Facebook

If cute nutcracker figurines feature heavily on your holiday shopping list, or you're looking to pregame the upcoming annual production ofat the Dr. Phillips Center, the Orlando Ballet School is opening a pop-up shop this weekend worth your time.The first-ever " Nutcracker Boutique " will be open for business at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre for one day only, this Saturday, Nov. 14, stocking a vast array of nutcrackers in all shapes and sizes as well as Orlando Ballet merchandise.Proceeds from sales will benefit the Orlando Ballet School. There will also be food trucks, kids’ activities and a prize drawing for two unique nutcrackers. Shopping reservations and a $10 registration fee are required, so act fast because spots are filling up quickly. Once registered , you will be assigned a 15-minute shopping window.The main event, Orlando Ballet's production of The Nutcracker runs from Dec. 4-20 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.