Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Mickey Mouse Clubbers reunite for a Christmas album that will benefit Disney nonprofit Cast Member Pantry

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 5:12 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY SUNSHINE SACHS
  • Photo courtesy Sunshine Sachs
A group of all-star Mickey Mouse Club alumni are reuniting this month to release a compilation album of holiday classics – Why? Because It’s Christmas – and a portion of the proceeds will go to a local nonprofit working to help local out-of-work Disney employees.

Why? Because It’s Christmas features holiday chestnuts performed by former Mouse Clubbers like Rhona Bennett (En Vogue), Tony Lucca (The Voice), Dale Godboldo (The People v. OJ Simpson), Deedee Magno Hall and Chasen Hampton (The Party), Nikki DeLoach (MTV’s Awkward), and Marc Worden (Star Trek: TNG).



It was originally intended as a benefit album for MusiCares and the Brave Of Heart Fund, but now a percentage of the proceeds and the virtual album release party will also go to local nonprofit Cast Member Pantry

Founded in early March by Emily Lartigue, herself a furloughed Walt Disney World employee, the organization works hard to get food and groceries into the hands of Disney employees in need.

The Pantry recently expanded operations to help Disneyland employees in the same boat out on the West Coast.

“The Pantry is stepping up in an extraordinary way to help our fellow Cast Members during this very difficult time," said Godboldo in a press statement. "We feel that once a Cast Member, always a Cast Member, so we couldn’t be more proud to help them in any way that we can.”

Why? Because It’s Christmas will be released on Nov. 27, during a virtual release party that same day.


