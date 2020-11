Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Magic 107.7 for Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

click to enlarge Photo via Magic 107.7

I can't remember the last time we were playing Christmas music while reporting on a hurricane and preparing for a pandemic-filled holiday season. But since that's our reality, a local company is doing last-minute Covid testing for holiday travelers. – LINK If you have animal lovers in your family, you'll be happy to hear that Wild Florida is now offering annual passes for some of the sunshine state's most adventurous residents. – LINK There's nothing better on a rainy day than a fresh homemade pizza and we know just where you can get one. Plus, pizza isn't the only thing Antica Pizzeria does old school. – LINK